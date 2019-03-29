POTUS to Visit Lake O, FLOTUS Visits WPB School

A late night landing for Air Force One touching down at Palm Beach International Airport just after 11 p.m. Thursday night.

After a raucous rally in Michigan, the President arrived in Palm Beach County and will now be focused on Lake Okeechobee and the deadly blue green algae emergency on the Treasure Coast and the red tide blooms on Southwest Florida’s coast.

President Trump is expected to get on Marine One today in the early afternoon and tour Lake Okeechobee by air and will see the Everglades Restoration Project for which Florida lawmakers and environmentalists are urging him to increase funding.

The Presdient is then expected to meet with Gov.Ron DeSantis as well as Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Palm Beach County before her husband and visited West Gate Elementary School in Palm Beach County Thursday.

In line with the First Lady’s Be Best initiative, West Gate Elementary School has a special program designed to eliminate bullying in the classroom.

Thank you West Gate Elementary School for letting me join you in your morning classroom discussions. Education should include not only academics, but also a firm foundation for understanding our own feelings & those of our peers. #BeBest pic.twitter.com/ccZKcHGNsz — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 28, 2019

Mrs. Trump visited several classrooms ranging from second grade to fifth grade. The First Lady joined the students as they came together as a class to talk about empathy, teamwork, and positive attitudes.

“Thank you to the teachers and students at West Gate Elementary for such an enjoyable visit,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “I believe it is important for schools to focus on the overall well-being of our youngest citizens, which will help them develop in their earliest years so that they can reach their full potential as our next generation.”