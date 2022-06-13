Pour Some Gin for Me! Two new gin products inspired by Def Leppard songs available now

ABC/Eric McCandless

Def Leppard is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, and to commemorate the milestone, the award-winning Swedish spirits producer Brands for Fans has released two premium gin products inspired by the veteran British hard rockers.

The new gins are named after two songs from Def Leppard’s chart-topping 1987 album Hysteria, “Animal” and “Rocket,” both of which reached the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Def Leppard “Animal” gin is a London Dry Gin with intense flavors that include juniper, lemon peel and botanicals.

Def Leppard “Rocket” gin is a premium distilled liquor with bold flavors that include juniper and herbaceous tones, as well as lavender and lemon. Lavender is included in the flavor profile as a nod to the lavender labyrinths in the band’s hometown of Sheffield, England. “Rocket” gin also contains no added sweeteners.

Both gins were created by Brands for Fans’ in-house master blender Daniel Henriksson.

The liquor was produced for Def Leppard by Brands for Fans in partnership with the Epic Rights licensing company.

The gins are available now in the U.S., the U.K. and mainland Europe. They can be ordered by visiting BrandsforFans.com.

As previously reported, Def Leppard recently released a new studio album titled Diamond Star Halos, and the band is set to launch a 36-date North American trek dubbed The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts this Thursday, June 16, in Atlanta.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.