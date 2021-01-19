Power of Pink Week (January 25th-January 29th)

The 30th Anniversary South Florida Race for the Cure is Saturday, January 30th! Suan G Komen has some fun activities for you to participate in as we gear up for Race Day!

Monday Memorial

Today we remember those who came before us in the fight against breast cancer. We’ve come so far, but we still have a long way to go. Join us in commemorating those who we race and raise money for. Write on the We Remember Wall at https://padlet.com/ehenschel/2gdhwap9vd34jgeu.

Tutu Tuesday

Time to break out your best tutu! We want to see you whirl and twirl in your biggest and best pink tutu! Share your photos at https://www.facebook.com/groups/komensfloridarace using #RaceWhereYouAre for the chance to win a pink glitter Susan G. Komen sweatshirt.

Chalk Your Walk Wednesday

Get outside and use sidewalk chalk to let your neighbors know you’re racing on Saturday. Drum up some excitement and let’s see what your neighborhood is all about! Make sure to post on the Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/komensfloridarace using #RaceWhereYouAre to win a piece of pink Kendra Scott jewelry.

Throwback Thursday

We’ve been walking, running and fighting breast cancer for 30 years. How long have you been a part of our efforts? Post your favorite picture or memory of you participating in a previous Race for the Cure or Komen event in the Facebook Group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/komensfloridarace using #RaceWhereYouAre. A Susan G. Komen canvas tote and thermal coffee mug goes to the oldest photo!

Spirit Day Friday

We are one day away from the 30th Anniversary South Florida Race for the Cure. We want to see all your pink spirit gear. Tutus, wigs, boas, whatever you have, show it off! Post your picture to https://www.facebook.com/groups/komensfloridarace using #RaceWhereYouAre for a chance to win a Susan G. Komen branded bathrobe!