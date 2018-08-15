Power Restored to All of Puerto Rico Nearly a Year After Hurricane Maria

Puerto Rico’s electric utility said it completed restoration of power to all of its customers on Tuesday, more than ten months after Hurricane Maria left 1.5 million homes and businesses in the dark.

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority said Tuesday getting electricity restored to the remaining customers took two weeks of building a road into a rural area.

Despite the announcement, some residents told CNN they still don’t have power.

Officials estimate the power restoration effort cost more than $3 billion dollars.

The power utility also went through five CEOs in 11 months and is nine-billion-dollars in debt.

Estimates for further improvement to the island’s power infrastructure are at around $26-billion.

They put up about 52,000 new electrical poles and stringing 6,000 miles of wire.

So far there have been four named storms for the 2018 Hurricane Season and a quieter season has been forecast due to cooler temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean.

