The Powerball jackpot has risen to over $635 Million dollars Friday ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

This was raised from $620 million due to the increase of people buying tickets to play in the 10th largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The biggest jackpot was $1.586 billion, which was set in 2016.

The cash option for the jackpot is around $450 million, and the Powerball is played in 45 states.

Are you buying a ticket for Saturday’s Powerball drawing? How many tickets do you plan on buying?