Powerball Jackpot Up To $483 Million

The Powerball jackpot will head into the New Year at nearly half a million dollars.

After no big winners were announced with Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot is now up to $483 million.

It’s been nearly three months since someone hit the big jackpot. The next drawing won’t take place until 2022, set for Saturday, Jan. 1st.

In case you’re wondering, the largest Powerball jackpot ever was $1.586 billion in 2016.

