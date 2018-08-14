Praying For The Queen Of Soul! Her family and reps say Aretha Franklin is ‘gravely ill’ and a vigil will be held for her tomorrow in Detroit. ~ Bill #ArethaFranklin#musicnews SHARE RELATED CONTENT Rick Astley Is Opening A Bar! Serving Ric-Tini’s Perhaps? Aerosmith’s Original Tour Bus FOUND! ALERT! ALERT! All 8 Harry Potter Movies Coming BACK To The Big Screen! “Hey There Delilah” Being Turned Into A TV Show?! Will Jennifer Aniston Ever Be Rid Of The Brad Pitt Rumors? Call For Nominations: Take Your Hat Off To A Local Nonprofit Hero!