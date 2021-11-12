‘Predator’ Prequel ‘Prey’ will be released in 2022

Disney+ made the announcement during their Disney+ Day event that the prequel to Predator called Prey will be released next summer.

20th Century Studios tweeted, “An all-new entry in the @Predator franchise, “Prey” is set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. See the original film directed by Dan Trachtenberg (“The Boys,” “10 Cloverfield Lane”) only on @Hulu in 2022.”

Amber Midthunder, Dane DiLiegro, and Dakota Beavers are set to star in this prequel that is slated to be released next summer.

