Pregnant Woman Left Behind in Women’s Clinic

A pregnant woman says doctors and staff members at an OB/GYN Clinic forgot all about her, leaving her in an examination room as they went home for the evening.

The incident occurred at the All About Women OB/GYN Clinic in Ocala.

Kendra Richardson says she arrived for her appointment around 3:00 pm, and even though she did not get to speak to anyone until hours later she waited.

Richardson says a doctor placed her into one of the examination rooms, gave her some paperwork to fill out, and then said they would return. The pregnant woman says she filled out the paperwork and got undressed, while she waited for the doctor, however, no one ever returned.

At 6:00 pm, Richardson says she walked out of the examination room to find that all the lights in the establishment were turned off, the doors were locked, and she was the only one left inside.

Richardson says she calmed herself down, called authorities, and then began filming her experience.

“I mean I took the video because people are not going to believe me,” she said.

Emergency personnel were able to get to Richardson with the help of a person in an adjacent suite who had a door that connected to the doctor’s office.

The Clinic is now investigating how the incident occurred.