Pregnant Woman Locked in Ocala Clinic that Closed With Her Still Waiting to be Seen

Have you ever waited in the doctor’s office for a really long time?

Well a pregnant Ocala woman was locked inside an OB/GYN clinic after she was left alone for so long in an examination room the doctor and staff forgot about her, locked the office and went home.

After Kendra Richardson got over the shock, she shot video of her wandering the hallway with the lights off, receptionist gone and door locked.



https://www.850wftl.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Richardson-1.mp3

Finally, she called 911 and with help a police officer Richardson was able to get into the doctor’s office through an adjacent suite.

Those at the doctor’s office are trying to figure out how Richardson was left and forgotten.