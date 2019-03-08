Pregnant Woman Stabs Boyfriend Because he Looked at Another Girl on Roommates Phone

The Pasco County Sheriff’s department says they have arrested a 25-year-old pregnant woman after she stabbed her boyfriend because he looked at a picture of another woman on his roommate’s phone.

The incident occurred at a home in Zephyrhills.

According to the report, the victim’s roommate showed him a picture of a girl he was interested in dating. Once the victim looked at the photo, he and his pregnant girlfriend Julitza Emily Gonzalez, began arguing. The argument continued to escalate and that’s when the roommate says he felt uncomfortable and left the room. The roommate told police that as he was in his room, he heard someone digging through the drawers in the kitchen and moments later his roommate came to his room bleeding from his stomach saying that Gonzalez stabbed him.

The roommate says he then used a shirt to apply pressure to the wound and called the police. While the two were waiting for paramedics, Gonzalez then came to the room and asked: “Why would you look at that girl on the phone?”

The victim was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center where his condition is unknown. Gonzalez was taken to Zephyrhills Hospital after showing signs of anxiety, however, she was later released and arrested.

She has since been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.