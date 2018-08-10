Preseason Football: Several Dolphin Players Protest Anthem

Some NFL players are still protesting during the national anthem as the preseason kicks off.

Although the television audience did not see it, before their game against Tampa Bay last night, Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson knelt during the anthem, while teammate Robert Quinn raised his fist.

At least two Philadelphia Eagles players also raised their fists. About ten New York Giants players knelt in the end zone before their game against the Cleveland Browns which could have been for a prayer.

The NFL backed off a new policy forcing players to either stand during the anthem or stay in the locker room as league negotiates a solution with the Players Association.

The Fins lost to the Bucs 26-24.

