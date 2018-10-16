President Calls Porn Star Stormy Daniels “Horseface” in Tweet

President Trump is calling porn star Stormy Daniels “Horseface” and her attorney Michael Avenatti, “a 3rd rate lawyer” in a Tweet following a victory against them in court.

In a tweet today, Trump vowed to “go after” Daniels and her attorney Michael Avenatti after prevailing in a lawsuit against him.

Trump was cheering a ruling by a federal judge, throwing out Daniels’ defamation lawsuit.

Daniels had claimed that the President defamed her on Twitter.

Trump’s tweet suggested Daniels was lying about being threatened in 2011 if she went public with her story of a sexual encounter with Trump, before he became President.

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Avenatti plans to appeal the ruling. The defamation case is different from Daniels’ pending suit involving a 130-thousand dollar hush money payment she received to keep quiet about the alleged affair with Trump. In his latest tweet, Trump called Daniels’ claims a “total con.”

