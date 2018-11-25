President Golfs, Tweets Before Leaving Town

President Trump is enjoying the final day of his holiday weekend in Palm Beach with some golf. He arrived at his golf club just before 9 a.m.

Trump started his Sunday morning with this tweet from his motorcade, apparently taking credit for falling oil prices:

So great that oil prices are falling (thank you President T). Add that, which is like a big Tax Cut, to our other good Economic news. Inflation down (are you listening Fed)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2018

The President and first family will reportedly head back to Washington, D.C. on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m., a day earlier than expected.

Their stay has kept the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) busy.

On Saturday, NORAD dispatched an F-15 fighter jet two times when civilian aircraft did not comply with flight restrictions related to the President’s visit.

The first intercept occurred around 12:30 p.m., when NORAD directed an F-15 “to investigate a Cessna 172 aircraft that was not in communication with air traffic controllers and entered the Temporary Flight Restriction area surrounding Palm Beach without proper clearance,” a NORAD statement said. It added that the fighter jet “escorted the aircraft out of the restricted airspace” and the incursion “was resolved without incident.”

The next intercept happened around 1:45 p.m., when an F-15 was sent to “investigate a Rockwell Commander aircraft that was not in communication with air traffic controllers and entered the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) area surrounding Palm Beach, FL without proper clearance.”

The fighter jet escorted the aircraft from the flight restriction zone “without incident.”