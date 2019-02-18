President Trump Accuses McCabe and Rosenstein of Illegal and Treasonous Acts

President Trump is calling former Acting F-B-I Director Andrew McCabe a disgrace to the FBI and to the country – after McCabe told CBS News about the Justice Department’s efforts to mount a coup.

TRUMP: “McCabe is a disgrace to the FBI and a disgrace to our Country…” https://t.co/F4lP5m66FF — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 14, 2019

President Trump is accusing former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and current Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein of illegal and treasonous acts.

The President took to Twitter this morning to respond to accusations leveled in a 60 Minutes interview with McCabe Sunday.

Wow, so many lies by now disgraced acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. He was fired for lying, and now his story gets even more deranged. He and Rod Rosenstein, who was hired by Jeff Sessions (another beauty), look like they were planning a very illegal act, and got caught….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2019

McCabe said that Justice Department officials were discussing the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office if the Vice President and cabinet determined him unfit to serve. He also discussed investigations into Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey and possible links with Russia. Trump blasted McCabe on Twitter, saying he was fired for lying and that it looks like he and Rosenstein were planning an illegal act. Trump called it a treasonous insurance policy.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe believes he was fired because he opened two investigations of President Trump. In an interview last night on CBS’ 60 Minutes, McCabe said one investigation focused on whether Trump obstructed justice by firing former FBI Director James Comey. The other aimed to determine whether the president was acting on behalf of the Russian government.