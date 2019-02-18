President Trump Accuses McCabe and Rosenstein of Illegal and Treasonous Acts

President Trump is calling former Acting F-B-I Director Andrew McCabe a disgrace to the FBI and to the country – after McCabe told CBS News about the Justice Department’s efforts to mount a coup.

The President took to Twitter this morning to respond to accusations leveled in a 60 Minutes interview with McCabe Sunday.

McCabe said that Justice Department officials were discussing the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office if the Vice President and cabinet determined him unfit to serve. He also discussed investigations into Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey and possible links with Russia. Trump blasted McCabe on Twitter, saying he was fired for lying and that it looks like he and Rosenstein were planning an illegal act. Trump called it a treasonous insurance policy.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe believes he was fired because he opened two investigations of President Trump. In an interview last night on CBS’ 60 Minutes, McCabe said one investigation focused on whether Trump obstructed justice by firing former FBI Director James Comey. The other aimed to determine whether the president was acting on behalf of the Russian government.

