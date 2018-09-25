President Trump Addresses the UN General Assembly

President Trump took to the world stage on Tuesday to deliver his address before the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

It is his second time addressing the body since taking office.

President Trump is noted his accomplishments on the world stage saying the U.S. economy is booming and American unemployment is very low.

He said the U.S. is a stronger, safer and richer country than it was when he took office.

Trump also claimed the U.S. is standing up for the world.

President Trump told the world body he is encouraged by progress with North Korea.

Trump said the situation with the North is much better than it was when he took office.

He said much work on denuclearization lies ahead and noted that sanctions will remain in place.

Trump was harshly critical of North Korea in his first speech to the General Assembly a year ago.

President Trump is hammering Iran. He said Iran is being run by a corrupt government and continues to fuel turmoil in the volatile Middle East.

Trump defended his decision to pull the U.S. out of the multi-nation Iran nuclear accord. He called it a horrible deal.

Trump also called Iran the world’s top state sponsor of terrorism.

In earlier remarks, Trump said he will not meet with Iran’s leader until Iran changes its tune.

President Trump also defended his trade policies saying global trade has become “bad and broken.”

He singled out China for criticism and said the situation must change.

Trump insisted that the U.S. has been taken advantage of for too long.

He said trade deals with the U.S. must be fair and reciprocal.

Trump argued that the U.S. will never apologize for protecting its citizens.

President Trump also slammed OPEC and accused it of “ripping off the rest of the world.”

He said — “We defend many of these nations for nothing and then they repay us by raising oil prices.”

Trump argued that it is not good. He demanded that OPEC nations lower oil prices and start paying for military protection from the U.S.

President Trump says illegal immigration has produced a vicious cycle of crime, drugs, violence and poverty.

Trump said uncontrolled migration threatens the sovereignty of nations around the world. He called it a migration crisis.

Trump said the UN should help people create more hopeful futures in their home nations, making their own countries “great again.”

