President Trump and First Lady To Visit Pittsburgh Today

President Trump and Melania will be visiting Pittsburgh on Tuesday in the wake of Sunday’s massacre at the Tree Of Life Synagogue.

The first victims of Saturday’s Pittsburgh synagogue massacre will be laid to rest today. Funerals will continue the rest of the week.

President Trump and First Lady Melania will also be in the city today. The shooting left eleven people dead inside the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the Trumps would ‘express the support of the American people”, but did not give details on where Trump will visit.

Some Jewish leaders have said they don’t want the President to visit, but Tree Of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers said the president is “always welcome.”

President Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law are Jewish as are his grandchildren.