President Trump Announces New Trade Deal With Mexico’s President on the Phone

President Trump announced Monday that the United States and Mexico have reached a new trade deal.
The president was joined by the president of Mexico on the phone to make the announcement.
President Trump said that the term “NAFTA” has been killed and a new name for the agreement has been assigned, “U.S. Mexico Trade Agreement”
because the President said that NAFTA has a bad connotation and hurt America in the past.
The president of Mexico said he hoped that Canada would also come to a trade deal with the United States.
Trump said a trade deal with China is in the future. He says it is too soon to make a deal with China as he has with Mexico.

The post President Trump Announces New Trade Deal With Mexico’s President on the Phone appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Latest on the Jacksonville Mass Shooting Who is David Katz? Victims In Jacksonville Madden Shooting Identified Local Resident Serena Williams Takes on the US Open Without Cat Suit White House Flag No Longer at Half-staff days after death of Sen. John McCain Who is David Katz? Suspect In Jacksonville Madden Shooting UPDATED: 3 Dead, 11 Injured in Mass Shooting Incident in Jacksonville, Fla
Comments