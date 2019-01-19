President Trump makes Dems an offer to end government shutdown

Trump delivered remarks in what he called “a common-sense compromise” which includes protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients and individuals with Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The compromise includes a three-year extension on the DACA program and an effort to make the process of getting into the country easier in exchange for the $5.7 billion” to build his proposed border-wall.

Before Trump delivered his remarks at 4 p.m. ET Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi deemed  Trump’s expected proposal “unacceptable” and said it was “unlikely to pass the House.”

“Make clear that his proposal is a compilation of several previously rejected initiatives, each of which is unacceptable and in total, do not represent a good faith effort to restore certainty to people’s lives,” said Pelosi. “It is unlikely that any one of these provisions alone would pass the House, and taken together, they are a non-starter.”

Pelosi went on to say, “this proposal does not include the permanent solution for the Dreamers and TPS recipients that our country needs and supports.”

This story is developing.

