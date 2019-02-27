President Trump Meets with NOKO Leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam

President Donald Trump will soon break bread with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam, their first encounter since their historic Singapore summit last year.

The two will have dinner in Hanoi at 6:30 EST.

North Korea’s nuclear weapons program is expected to be a key topic of discussion between the two leaders.

The White House has been pushing for the de-nuking of the Korean peninsula.

North Korea has agreed in principal but wants the U.S. to first end crippling sanctions against the isolated Asian nation.

Trump has said he won’t end sanctions until North Korea takes more concrete steps.

The two men are also reportedly considering opening diplomatic liaison offices in each other’s countries and a possible peace declaration affirming that North and South Korea are no longer at war.

The Korean War ended in a ceasefire in 1953 but has never officially ended. Trump meets with Kim for dinner this evening in Hanoi followed by another day of more intensive talks.