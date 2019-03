President Trump today has called for all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 airplanes in the United States to be grounded. Trump said both Boeing models will be grounded upon landing at their destinations.

“Pilots have been notified, airlines have been all notified. Airlines are agreeing with this. The safety of the American people and all people is our paramount concern,” President Trump said.

The United States will join a number of other who have since banned the aircrafts.