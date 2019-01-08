President Trump Set To Address The Nation Tonight at 9

President Trump will make his case for border security in a televised address to the nation tonight.
Trump tweeted yesterday that his 9 p.m. Eastern Time address will focus on what he calls a “Humanitarian and National Security crisis.”

In an earlier announcement, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump will visit the southern border on Thursday.

Meantime, the partial government shutdown is in its third week, today is day 18. The shutdown was prompted by Trump’s demand for more than $five-billion to help build a wall on the border.
Democrats continue to reject Trump’s demand.

850 WFTL will carry the address live tonight at 9:00 pm.

