President Trump signs Bible in Alabama

President Donald Trump stopped at a church while visiting Alabama following the deadly tornadoes and signed Bibles on Friday.

Trump and the first lady paid their respects to the 23 people who lost their lives as well as assessed the wreckage during their visit.

Volunteer Emily Pike says the president and first lady Melania Trump signed a small Bible owned by her 10-year-old daughter, Meredith Pike.

According to reports, the president used a felt pen to scratch out his signature on the cover of the girl’s Bible, which is decorated with pink camouflage, the first lady signed the bible as well.

President Trump is expected to spend the weekend at Mar-a-Lago and hold a fundraiser on Sunday following his visit to Alabama.

Watch for road closure around Palm Beach and Southern Boulevard.