President Trump Signs Short-Term Bill to Reopen Government

During a press conference Friday, President Trump said he has signed a short-term funding bill to reopen the government for at least three weeks while and democratic leaders work towards finding a resolution for his demand of $5 billion in funding for a wall on the US-Mexico border.

“I am very proud to announce today that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and re-open the federal government,” Trump said.

Both the president and democratic leaders have been at ends for several weeks over the need of the border wall and how much it should cost. While President Trump believes the wall will help with what he is calling a humanitarian crisis at the border, democrats are calling the wall a waste of money and believe there are other ways of securing the border.

The 35th day shutdown, considered the longest shutdown in government history, affected 800,000 federal workers in the departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Justice, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, State, Transportation and Treasury.

Those who are seen as “essential” workers worked without pay but are expected to receive back-pay, while departments that have not been considered essential, had been closed since December 22nd.

President Trump says he will reopen the border if government officials came come to a compromise.