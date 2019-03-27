President Trump to Bestow Posthumous Medal of Honor Today

President Trump today will present his 8th Medal of Honor – a posthumous award for Army Staff Sgt Travis Atkins, who died in 2007 while saving the lives of 3 his fellow soldiers.
Medal of Honor for Travis Atkins, a great soldier and father
The president will present the medal to Atkins’ family here at the White House.
This will be the first time the President has awarded one to a service member who fought in Iraq.
According to the White House, while Atkins was serving in 2007, he engaged in hand-to hand combat with a suspected insurgent and realized the insurgent was attempting to trigger a suicide vest.
Surviving service members say Atkins saved their lives by using his own body to shield his fellow soldiers from the explosion.
