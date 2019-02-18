President Trump to Speak About Venezuela at FIU

President Trump will address the political unrest in Venezuela during a speech in Miami today.

The White House says Trump will put more pressure on embattled President Nicolas Maduro to step aside and again throw U.S. support behind opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

Meanwhile, the U-S and South Florida are sending relief supplies to Colombia for Venezuelans, provided officials there let it in.

About 200 pounds of supplies and food were flown this weekend from Homestead to Colombia, where it’s sitting until Venezuela’s government allows it to cross the border.

Trump is scheduled to speak at Florida International University this afternoon, then head back to Washington DC after a long weekend at Mar-a-Lago.