President Trump’s Former Lawyer Breaks His Silence Today

President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen will break his silence after being sentenced to three years in federal prison for illegal hush money payments and bank fraud.

Cohen is sitting down with George Stephanopoulos for an interview that will air today on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Cohen pled guilty to tax fraud, lying to Congress, banking fraud and violations of campaign finance laws.

Before sentencing on Wednesday, Cohen said he covered up Trump’s “dirty deeds” because of his blind loyalty to him.

President Trump says he never told his attorney to commit a crime and that the lawyer would know better.