Pretenders share “A Love” from upcoming album, ‘Relentless’

Parlophone

Pretenders have shared yet another track from their upcoming album Relentless, which drops September 15. The latest is the single “A Love,” which frontwoman Chrissie Hynde describes as “the most traditionally Pretenders-sounding song on the album.”

“I often see love/relationships almost in the same vein as drug addiction,” she says of the song’s subject matter. “Although, having said that, I know I am jaded and cynical…”

The band has also dropped a video for the track, featuring performance footage from their recent U.K. club tour.

Relentless is available for preorder now.

Pretenders are set to open for Guns N’ Roses on their North American tour, which kicks off August 11 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. They also recently announced a short club tour, which starts August 16 at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. That tour sold out immediately. A complete list of all Pretenders dates can be found at thepretenders.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.