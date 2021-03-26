Previously unreleased 1977 Steve Miller Band live album and video, 'Breaking Ground,' due out in May

Sailor/Capitol/UMe

Steve Miller has unearthed a previously unreleased recording of a 1977 concert his band played in Landover, Maryland, that will be issued in multiple formats on May 14.

Steve Miller Band Live! Breaking Ground: August 3, 1977, which can be pre-ordered now, will be available digitally, on CD and as a two-LP vinyl set. In addition, an accompanying concert video featuring the full performance will premiere the same day as part of The Coda Collection on Amazon Prime Video.

The concert, which took place at the Capital Centre arena, featured the band near the height of its popularity, delivering a hit-packed set that included renditions of “Living in the U.S.A.,” “Space Cowboy,” “Wild Mountain Honey,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Jet Airliner,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Rock’n Me” and, of course, “The Joker.”

As Miller notes in a statement, “This show…captures the band right at the peak after The Joker, and in the middle of Fly Like an Eagle and Book of Dreams, a stream of hits…We decided to call it Breaking Ground because that’s exactly what we were doing.”

A trailer for the album and video has been posted to the Steve Miller Band‘s official YouTube channel that features a montage of clips from the concert and some voice-over narration from Miller.

“This show is like a trip in the wayback machine,” Steve says. “Our goal in doing shows was always to bring joy and happiness. That’s really what music does.”

He also describes the concert as “a jewel” that featured his band “at its best.”

In advance of the album, a performance of “Jet Airliner” has been released as a digital single.

Here’s the full Breaking Ground track list:

“Living in the U.S.A.”

“Space Cowboy”

“Shu Ba Da Du Ma Ma Ma Ma”

“Come On in My Kitchen”

“Wild Mountain Honey”

“The Window/Winter Time”

“The Stake”

“Mercury Blues”

“Serenade”

“Take the Money and Run”

“Jet Airliner”

“Space Intro”

“Fly Like an Eagle”

“Rock’n Me”

“The Joker”

“Seasons”

“So Long Blues”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.