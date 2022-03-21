Previously unseen Tom Petty performance part of next week’s “Music on a Mission” virtual benefit

JB Lacroix/WireImage

A previously unseen performance by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will be part of the “MusiCares: Music on a Mission” virtual benefit event that will be livestreamed on Wednesday, March 30, at 8 p.m. ET the Mandolin platform.

The fundraiser, which is being presented by the MusiCares organization in partnership with the Gibson guitar company, will feature various never-before-seen performances by artists including k.d. lang, Brandi Carlile, Shawn Colvin, Jason Isbell, Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums, and Fantastic Negrito, as well as the aforementioned Petty and his group, and many more.

The event will celebrate both the power of music and legendary Canadian singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell, who is being honored as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year at a star-studded gala scheduled for April 1 in Las Vegas. All proceeds from ticket sales for the “Music on a Mission” show will go to in-need members of the music community. General admission tickets cost $25; visit Mandolin.com to buy tickets and for more info.

Petty’s performance with The Heartbreakers comes from the 2017 MusiCares Person of the Year gala, which honored Tom. Petty died in October 2017 at age 66.

The first “Music on a Mission” virtual event was held last year in place of the MusiCares Person of the Year gala, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Music on a Mission started as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and we were blown away by the support from the music community, industry professionals and of course music fans,” says MusiCares executive Laura Segura. “We’re so thankful that Gibson recognizes the importance of this event to both fans and professional musicians and that they’ve signed on to help us make Music on a Mission a reality again this year.”

