Your Easter egg hunt just got a lot more expensive – thanks to inflation and the avian flu outbreak.

According to the USDA, the price of a dozen large eggs is up 44% over this time last year.

On top of inflation raising prices on just about everything at the grocery store, an outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza has forced poultry farmers to kill over 23 million chickens and turkeys to limit the spread of disease.

