Priest Pays Back $236,000 he Stole from Pompano Beach Church

On Sunday, the Archdiocese of Miami Pompano Beach announced that a priest accused of stealing $236,469 in parish funds has resigned from his post at St. Coleman Catholic Church.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski wrote a letter to parishioners, which was posted on the Archdiocese website. Archdiocese investigated the priest and the Archdiocese had reported the incident to the State Attorney’s Office. Pawelec met with the archbishop at an Aug. 15 meeting and agreed to resign and pay back the money he stole.

