Prince and Paris Jackson celebrate late father Michael’s birthday

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

On Monday, Michael Joseph “Prince” Jackson Jr. and Paris Jackson remembered their late father, Michael Jackson, on what would’ve been the King of Pop’s 64th birthday.

Prince, 25, posted a series of Instagram photos with his father and siblings — Paris and Prince Michael “Bigi” Jackson II.

“Happy birthday to the greatest! Miss you more and more but I love you more and more with each day,” wrote Prince, who also shared a series of photos and videos from throughout Michael’s career to his Instagram Stories. “Thank you for everything.”

Paris, 24, posted a photo of herself as a toddler kissing Michael on the lips to her Instagram Story alongside the simple caption, “hbd.”

As previously reported, it was announced Monday that an expanded version of the best-selling album of all time — Michael Jackson’s Thriller — arrives November 18 and is now available for preorder.

November marks the 40th anniversary of the album’s release in 1982.

Michael Jackson Thriller 40 is a double CD set with a bonus record filled with rare audio recordings and demos that Jackson worked on during the 1982 album’s sessions.

Sony Music will begin unveiling the titles of every bonus track after Labor Day — but only one at a time. The final mystery title will be made known on November 17.

Sony is further treating fans by including 15 rarely heard tracks in an expanded digital release of the Thriller album.

Thriller sold over 70 million copies worldwide and is certified 34-times Platinum by the RIAA, making it the second-best-selling album in the U.S. The album dominated the Billboard 200 chart for an impressive 37 weeks. It also dominated the Billboard Hot 100 with seven top-10 hits, including the chart-topping singles “Billie Jean” and “Beat It.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.