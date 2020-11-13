Prince Charles Allegedly Told Princess Diana He Didn’t Love Her the Night Before Their Wedding

A new ITV interview featuring Princess Diana’s astrologer and confidant, Penny Thorton, says Diana was told the night before her wedding by Prince Charles that he didn’t love her.

The revelation left Diana devastated and she almost didn’t walk down the aisle the next day.

“I think Charles didn’t want to go into the wedding on a false premise. He wanted to square it with her and it was devastating for Diana,” says Thorton.

It was said that Charles felt pressured by his father, Prince Phillip, who told Charles that either he should marry Diana or stop stringing her along.

