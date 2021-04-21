Prince died five years ago today; Paisley Park marks anniversary by putting his ashes on display

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Today marks the fifth anniversary of the passing of Prince, who died on April 21, 2016 an overdose of the painkiller fentanyl.

To mark the sad milestone, Paisley Park, the museum and recording studio complex in Chanhassen, Minnesota, that was Prince’s home and creative sanctuary, is allowing a limited number of fans who reserved tickets inside to visit today and pay tribute to his life.

Billboard reports that for the occasion, an urn with Prince’s ashes, which originally was displayed in the building’s atrium before being removed to a private spot in the complex, will be brought out for public viewing again.

Fans who didn’t secure reservations will be able to leave flowers and mementos by a statue shaped like Prince’s famous love symbol outside the Paisley Park’s front doors.

The Paisley Park website also has launched a special webpage collecting tributes posted by fans on their social media sites using the hashtag #Prince4Ever or submitted via the recently launched Tumblr page.

Five years after his death, Prince continues to leave his mark on the music world thanks to his prolific and influential body of work as a singer, songwriter, musician, performer and producer.

Since Prince’s passing, his family and estate have been releasing a series of deluxe reissues of his studios albums, as well as collections of unreleased studio and live recordings from his vast archives. The latest planned release is a previously unheard 2010 studio album called Welcome 2 America that’s due out July 30 and can be pre-ordered now.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.