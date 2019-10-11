Prince Estate criticizes Trump for "Purple Rain" use at rally where he also went after Springsteen & Beyoncé

Warner Bros. RecordsPresident Trump's rally in Minneapolis, MN on Thursday night has drawn the ire of Prince's estate, not to mention fans of Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen.

Minneapolis native Prince's iconic song "Purple Rain" was played at the rally. First thing Friday morning, The Prince Estate released a 2018 letter from legal representatives for Trump's reelection campaign, in which they promised to never again use "Purple Rain" or any other Prince music at a campaign event.

The official Prince Twitter account posted the letter and wrote, "President Trump played Prince’s 'Purple Rain' tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs."

In addition to angering Prince's Estate, Trump also ticked off fans of Beyoncé, her husband JAY-Z, and Bruce Springsteen. Trump criticized Democrats like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton for having big stars such as those three artists support their campaigns.

"I didn't need Beyoncé and Jay-Z," he told the rally crowd. "And I didn't need little Bruce Springsteen and all of these people. They'd come in 'cause she couldn't get a crowd....They said 'We've got Bruce Springsteen.' What happened is, he'd do about two songs, then leave…and everyone leaves with him. And she's [Clinton] still speaking in front of the same lousy crowd. Craziest thing I’ve ever seen!”

As you might expect, fans were not having this.

One wrote, "Poor @realDonaldTrump, you’re President of the United States but you’ll NEVER be The Boss. Don’t mess with Jersey!"

Another, referring to Beyoncé's devoted fans, wrote, "#BeyHive activate. It’s time to get in impeachment formation."

And for the record, "little" Bruce Springsteen is 5'10''.

