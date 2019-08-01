Prince Estate to release three new titles in September 13

The Prince Estate/Legacy Recordings/Sony Music Entertainment

The Prince Estate/Legacy Recordings/Sony Music EntertainmentThe Prince Estate is continuing its ongoing reissue series with three new titles coming on September 13: The VERSACE Experience (PRELUDE 2 GOLD), Chaos and Disorder and Emancipation.

The VERSACE Experience (PRELUDE 2 GOLD) was a limited-edition promo cassette of unreleased Prince material given out to people who attended the Versace runaway show at Paris Fashion Week in July 1995.

A sneak peek of Prince's September 1995 album The Gold Experience, the cassette included remixed versions of "P. Control," "Gold" and "Eye Hate U," as well as rare unreleased music by The New Power Generation, The NPG Orchestra and Prince's jazz-fusion project Madhouse. It's now being released on CD, digital and vinyl for the first time.

From that album, a club mix of the song "P. Control" is now available on all streaming platforms for the first time.

Chaos and Disorder, Prince's final album for Warner Brothers, was originally released in 1996 and is just 39 minutes long. It'll be available on CD for the first time in two decades, and on vinyl for the first time ever.

Emancipation came out four months after Chaos and Disorder, and debuted at #1 on the Billboard chart. A three-hour, triple-album collection of 36 songs, Prince called it "my most important record" at the time. It's being made available for the first time on vinyl, on six LPs, each with printed jackets and inner sleeves.

In addition to the original songs, Emancipation features four cover songs: Bonnie Raitt's "I Can't Make You Love Me," The Delfonics' "La-La (Means I Love You)," The Stylistics' "Betcha By Golly Wow" and Joan Osborne's "One of Us."

All three albums are available as limited-edition purple-vinyl releases Prince's online store.

Prince died in 2016 of an accidental fentanyl overdose at 57.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.