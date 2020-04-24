Prince Grammy Tribute AGAIN This Saturday 8pm on CBS12!

While the whole show was a blast, Morris Day & The Time took it even a notch higher with their hits!!!

**Side story…I ran into Morris Day at a Mexican restaurant once in Atlanta…I was too flabbergasted/star struck to even say hello!!**

The special that honored the late singer Prince had so many viewers that CBS will be airing the special again.

The tribute was the top-rated show Tuesday night with 6.49 million tuned in to pay respect to the Minneapolis native.

The show was first done in January after the Grammys.

If you’re looking for a produced musical show the tribute will re-air on CBS this Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Did you get a chance to see the special Tuesday night? I did and I’ll watch it again!!