Prince guitar, Alex Van Halen drum kit sell for more than $200K at music memorabilia auction

Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

A custom-designed guitar commissioned by Prince and a drum kit belonging to Van Halen‘s Alex Van Halen were among the collectibles that sold for the most money at a memorabilia auction held over the weekend.

The guitar, which was created in 1994 to Prince’s specifications and based on the famous Blue Cloud guitar he played in the Purple Rain film, sold for $281,250 after being expected to fetch between $60,000 and $80,000.

The drum kit, which Alex played during Van Halen’s 1980 tour, sold for $230,400. It was expected to go for between $200,000 and $300,000.

In addition, five guitars that were part of Eddie Van Halen‘s EVH Charvel Art Series sold at the auction for prices ranging from $38,400 to $51,200.

Other items that brought in big bucks at the auction were a limited-edition Elton John signature red Yamaha baby grand piano with a music rack signed by Elton in gold ink, which fetched $150,000; and a Bob Mackie-designed Cher costume that she wore onstage while performing “If I Could Turn Back Time,” which sold for $115,200.

Meanwhile, a self-portrait drawn by late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain sold for $281,250, the same amount as the Prince Blue Cloud guitar did.

The 1992 piece — a stick-figure drawing Cobain signed “Kurdt Kobain Rock Star” with the caption “I don’t know how to play and I don’t give a hoot!” — was originally expected to go for around $10,000.

You can check out full details about the sale, which was hosted by Julien’s Auctions, at JuliensLive.com.

