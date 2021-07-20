Prince Harry did not get the Queen’s permission to write his Tell-All Memoir

Prince Harry is getting paid for his new memoir, where he is going to give all the juicy details of what happened with the Royal Family. Penguin Random House made a statement saying that Prince Harry’s new memoir will give a “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.” Apparently, Prince Harry received a $20 million advance to write this book. The proceeds are reportedly going to charity and the Royal Family was unaware of this book coming into fruition. Prince Harry said, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become.” He continued, “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.” Prince Harry did not request permission for writing this book, and he has already completed the first draft. Reports suggest that the Royal Family is extremely upset about this book coming out. Do you think Prince Harry should have notified the Royal Family about this book? Do you think Prince Harry is wrong for spilling the Tea on the family business?