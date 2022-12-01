Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s First Teaser From Docuseries Released

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new documentary about their lives and hardships will drop soon, and Netflix released the first teaser from the docuseries.

Harry & Meghan will be a 6-episode docuseries that will give fans an inside look into their lives and what truly happened between them and the Royal Family.

Netflix has not announced the release date for this new docuseries, but the streaming company did state that it will be dropping soon.

Prince Harry said in the teaser, “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

Why do you think people are so invested in The Royal Family?