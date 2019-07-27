Prince – Holly Rock (Official Music Video)

The basic tracking for “Holly Rock” took place at Sunset Sound studios in Los Angeles at the end of April 1985 – the very same week that Prince also recorded “Kiss” for his own Parade album.

“Holly Rock” was recorded for inclusion on the original soundtrack for the 1985 movie Krush Groove. While Prince gave Sheila E. sole writing and producer credit, he actually produced the track himself and co-wrote it with Sheila. Though not a hit at the time, the electrifying full six and half-minute version has become a firm fan favourite due to the scarcity of copies of the soundtrack.

Prince’s rendition of “Holly Rock” is one of the 15 tracks on the new album Originals, a collection of Prince’s versions of the hit songs he gave to other artists. Out now on Warner Records, Originals also includes Prince’s original performances of “Jungle Love,” “The Glamorous Life,” “Sex Shooter,” and more.

Together with archival footage from his vault — which captures Prince rehearsing with his band, The Revolution, for their massive Purple Rain Tour — these recordings provide a rare window into Prince’s creative process in this wildly productive era.

Director: Aaron Lampert

Producer: Mike Downs

Art Director: Sharon Liu

Animators: Nicolette van Gendt, Duncan Gist, Reg Isaac, Andrea Simonti

Creative Studio: Electric Light Studios

Executive Producer: Jamie Carter

Production Company: Warner Music UK

