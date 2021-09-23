Prince honored for his historic 2007 “21 Nights in London” residency

Warner Records

Prince was honored this week on the 14th anniversary of a record-setting residency in England.

The Purple Rain star performed a record 21 shows in September 2007 at the famed O2 venue in London. To commemorate his historic accomplishment, a special custom artwork featuring the trademark symbol he used as his name in 2016 has been unveiled.

“The Prince shows at The O2 in 2007 were legendary and undoubtedly helped to cement The O2 as one of the most iconic venues in the world,” Steve Sayer, vice president and general manager of the venue, said in a statement. “Fans and employees still talk fondly about those amazing nights.”

He continued, “On the anniversary of the final show that Prince played at The O2, we are excited to present this beautiful key to The Prince Estate and are proud to unveil one backstage at the venue as part of the ’21 Club’ display.”

A second version of the artwork will be proudly displayed Prince’s Paisley Park complex in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

The “21 Club” celebrates stars who, like Prince, performed 21 shows or more in a residency at The O2.

Only seven other artists or performers have been inducted into the 21 Club: Drake; another Canadian artist, Michael Bublé; and English performers Take That, One Direction, Young Voices, Micky Flanagan and Michael McIntyre.

