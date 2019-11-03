Prince Loved Kids Movies! But This Rachel McAdams Movie Brought Him To Tears

According to commissioned writer, Dan Piepenbring, Prince loved Kung Fu Panda and Finding Nemo.

But there was another movie that Prince liked and he wrote about it in his unfinished memoir before his death.

Prince wrote about the dining scene in About Time, a time-traveling tear-jerker that finds Domhnall Gleeson and Rachael McAdams dining in the dark, “Imagine that meal,” Prince wrote. In the scene, Gleeson and McAdams are served by visually-impaired waiters at London’s Dans Le Noir?

Piepenbring writes in The Beautiful Ones, that Prince would often rent a local Minneapolis cinema for private movie screenings, which he did for Kung Fu Panda.

Are you planning on reading The Beautiful Ones?