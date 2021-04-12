Prince Philip ‘To Have A Green Funeral’ With Electric Land Rover And Coffin Made Of Wool

Prince Philip’s funeral will go green with plans of an electric Land Rover, which Prince Philip helped design, to carry the coffin to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The coffin, which costs $163, will be made of wool and was designed by AW Hainsworth, who also made the military uniforms worn by Prince William and Prince Harry at their respective weddings.

The Land Rover Defender 130 Gun Bus has been modified and is a hybrid vehicle.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will only be 30 guests in attendance for the funeral which will be held Saturday, April 17th at 3 p.m.

While Prince Philip’s wishes of a “no-fuss funeral” will be honored, what do you think, should funerals be moderate or extravagant?