Prince’s ‘Diamonds and Pearls’ to be reissued with previously unheard tracks

Sony Music Entertainment/Warner Records

More previously unreleased Prince music is on the way.

The legendary singer’s 1991 album, Diamonds and Pearls, will be reissued this fall, complete with 47 previously unreleased tracks. Dropping October 27, the new release, remastered for the very first time, will also include over two hours of video concert performances from Prince’s vault.

The reissue is being released in a variety of formats, including a two-CD/four-LP deluxe edition and a seven-CD with Blu-ray or 12-LP with Blu-ray super deluxe edition.

The super deluxe edition will feature 75 tracks, including remixes and B-sides. Other previously unheard tracks — alternate versions of songs, tracks recorded on the road, and even songs Prince gave to other artists — are also included. It also features a live 1992 concert of Prince and his then-new band, The New Power Generation, at Prince’s Minneapolis club, Glam Slam, ahead of the Diamond and Pearls tour. There’s also a 120-page book with unseen photos, essays and more.

And to give fans an idea of what they can expect, the previously unreleased track “Alice Through The Looking Glass” has just been released, along with “Insatiable (Early Mix – Full Version).”

Released October 1, 1991, Diamonds and Pearls was Prince’s 13th studio album and his first with The New Power Generation. It featured such hit singles as “Gett Off,” “Cream” and the title track.

All formats of the Diamonds and Pearls reissue are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.