Prince’s Estate Drops “Originals”

To mark what would’ve been Prince’s 61st birthday, his estate has released an album of unreleased demos called, “Originals.”

The album has 15 tracks of songs that Prince recording originally before giving them to other artists and includes songs like “Manic Monday,” “Nothing Compares 2 U,” and “The Glamorous Life.”

The album was curated by Jay-Z and Troy Carter on behalf of Prince’s estate.

The album is being released today as an exclusive on the Tidal streaming service and will be in stores, on other platforms on July 21, and a vinyl version of the album will drop in July.

Quick, what are your top three Prince songs? Were you shocked to find out that some of the biggest songs were given to other artists by Prince?