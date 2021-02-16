Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” Takes Credit As Greatest Intro Of All Time!! IMO 😎

Here are some of the lyrics people ARE suggesting, in no particular order . . .

1. “Let’s Go Crazy”, by Prince and the Revolution. “Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life.”

2. “Let It Be”, by The Beatles. “When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, let it be.”

3. “Sultans of Swing”, by Dire Straits. “You get a shiver in the dark. It’s a-raining in the park but meantime. South of the river you stop and you hold everything. A band is blowing Dixie, double four time. You feel alright when you hear the music ring.”

4. “The Sound of Silence”, by Simon & Garfunkel. “Hello darkness, my old friend. I’ve come to talk with you again.”

5. “Honky Tonk Women”, by The Rolling Stones. “I met a gin-soaked, bar-room queen in Memphis. She tried to take me upstairs for a ride. She had to heave me right across her shoulder. ‘Cause I just can’t seem to drink you off my mind.”

6. “Werewolves of London”, by Warren Zevon. “I saw a werewolf with a Chinese menu in his hand.”

7. “The Joker”, by Steve Miller. “Some people call me the space cowboy, yeah. Some call me the gangster of love. Some people call me Maurice. ‘Cause I speak of the pompatus of love.”

8. “Is She Really Going Out With Him?”, by Joe Jackson. “Pretty women out walking with gorillas down my street.”

9. “Thunder Road”, by Bruce Springsteen. “The screen door slams, Mary’s dress waves. Like a vision she dances across the porch as the radio plays.”

10. “Circle of Life“, from “The Lion King”. “Nants ingonyama bagithi Baba (Sithi uhm ingonyama) yeah, ingonyama. Nants ingonyama bagithi baba (Sithi uhm ingonyama).” (???)