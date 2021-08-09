Prince’s ‘Welcome 2 America’ is his highest-charting new album since 2009

The Prince Estate/Legacy Recordings

Prince‘s album Welcome 2 America, originally recorded in 2010 but just recently released, has debuted at number four on the Billboard album chart. It marks the late legend’s highest-charting new album since 2009’s Lotusflow3r/MPSound.

Lotusflow3r debuted and peaked at number three in April of 2009. Since then, Prince has had higher-charting albums, but only with previously released material. For example, The Very Best of Prince hit number one after his death in 2016.

Welcome 2 America also debuted at number one on the Billboard R&B Album chart.

To coincide with the album’s release, a video of Prince performing his song “17 Days” at The Forum in Inglewood, CA, recorded during the Welcome 2 America tour in 2011, is now available to watch on YouTube. It’s part of the footage in the concert Blu-ray that comes with the deluxe edition of Welcome 2 America. “17 Days” was the B-side of Prince’s 1984 classic, “When Doves Cry.”

If you need more Prince, a new season of The Prince Estate’s official podcast has launched, starting with The Story of Welcome 2 America. It documents the years 2010 to 2011, when Prince recorded the album, shelved it and then decided to perform concert residencies around the world.

