Princess Diana Documentary Coming To HBO To Commemorate 25th Anniversary Of Her Death

HBO has announced, “The Princess” “an intimate and immersive look at the life of Princess Diana” premiering on the 25th anniversary of her death, Saturday, August 13.

The documentary will show news footage and public records to tell the story of her life. It will also dive into her and Charles’s relationship, the birth of their sons, and their divorce.

The film is described as “a visceral submersion into Diana’s life in the constant and often intrusive glare of the media spotlight. The film unfolds as if it were in the present, allowing viewers to experience the overwhelming adoration, but also intense scrutiny of Diana’s every move and the constant judgment of her character.

What is your earliest memory? Do you remember the day Diana died?